2NE1: Sandara Park, Park Bom, CL and Minzy Image Credit: Supplied

K-Pop quartet 2NE1 publicly reunited for the first time in almost four years to celebrate their 10th anniversary since debut.

On May 17, the prominent girl group surprised Blackjack fans with a special live stream reunion to celebrate the special occasion on each of their Instagram accounts simultaneously.

CL, Minzy, Park Bom and Sandara Park greeted fans with their iconic catchphrase “Wassup we 2NE1”, blew their cake and spoke about the good old days, which got fans all emotional and in a frenzy on social media.

The girls later posted images of themselves having fun while having dinner. They also shared a handwritten message commemorating their anniversary.

The former YG Entertainment act is regarded as one of the most prominent and influential girl groups in K-Pop. The four members debuted with single ‘Fire’ in 2009 and surged to popularity with their spectacular performances, fashion-forward persona and variety of sounds, enabling them to set records of their own. The once-quartet were the first Korean act to break into the Top 100 of the Billboard 200 chart with final album ‘Crush’ in 2014. They last performed together at the 2015 Mnet Asia Music Awards (MAMA) where they joined member CL during her solo set and performed their biggest hits ‘Fire’ and ‘I Am The Best’.