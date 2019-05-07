Singer has also been pursuing a solo career and his last album ‘AP’ was released in 2016

Arnel Pineda Image Credit: Supplied

Filipino singer and frontman of American band Journey Arnel Pineda will perform in the UAE on June 14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Pineda, 51, who was picked by Journey as frontman in 2007 following a worldwide YouTube search, has been performing since the 80s.

Image Credit: Supplied

He was noticed by the band via his cover group The Zoo, known for their renditions of popular songs by Journey, Survivor, Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin, Air Supply and The Eagles, among others. Pineda has also been pursuing a solo career and his last album ‘AP’ was released in 2016, prompting the current world tour.