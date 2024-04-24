Jason Derulo, the singer behind hits including ‘Want To Want Me’ and ‘Savage Love’, will headline the inaugural edition of the EarthSoul Festival at the Coca Cola Arena on May 4.

Derulo, who burst into our collective pop consciousness with his song “Whatcha Say” in 2009, is also a megastar on TikTok with almost 60 million followers.

Now Jason Derulo will be returning to Dubai with his ‘Nu King Tour’ and fans can also experience an energetic firework of hits with phenomenal dance moves.

The festival will include a diverse line-up of artists, each bringing their unique talents, commitment to sustainability and perspectives to the festival. From Pakistani sensation Shae Gill to Emirati Soul singer Arqam, and rising star Celinedee Matahari, the line-up is set to captivate audiences and drive home the festival’s message of environmental consciousness.

EarthSoul Festival, organised by Orbit Events, is aimed at addressing pressing environmental issues, with a focus on planet and marine conservation and sustainability.

The festival, apart from Derulo’s concert, will feature a panel discussion on planet conservation, as well as activations such as beach clean-up drives, providing attendees with opportunities to contribute to a cleaner, and sustainable future.

“We are thrilled to announce that a portion of attendees’ ticket purchases will directly contribute to reforesting initiatives. By supporting Earth Soul Fest, attendees are not only immersing themselves in an unforgettable experience but also joining hands in our collective efforts to restore and preserve our planet’s precious ecosystems. Together, let’s sow the seeds of change for a greener future.” said Pragna Vaya, MD Orbit Events.