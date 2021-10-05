Fans of Grammy winning singer are convinced that her new album is around the corner

Adele Image Credit: instagram.com/adele/

Singer Adele has just updated all her social media accounts and fans are saying this is a sign — her massively anticipated album must be right around the corner.

What does social media have to do with anything, you might ask. Well, her accounts were updated with a mysterious dark teal picture that closely resembled the shade used on billboards that had popped up around the world earlier and which were emblazoned with the number 30. The ‘30’ was also projected onto famous landmarks such as the Louvre in Paris, the Colosseum in Rome and the Empire State Building in New York City. It was even projected onto a building in Dubai Festival City.

Adele. Image Credit: AFP

Of course, ‘30’ has been the rumoured title of the 15-time Grammy winner’s next album, following her previous records — ‘19’, ‘21’ and ‘25’. She has said that her album titles all reflected the age at which she worked on them.

In a birthday post in 2019, Adele joked about her next album, referring to it as ‘30’.

“30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay,” she wrote. “31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once... Bunch of [expletive] savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.”

Adele’s last album was 2015’s ‘25’, which featured the hit track ‘Hello’. The album topped the Billboard 200 chart for 10 weeks and won Grammys for album of the year and best pop vocal album, while her lead single won Grammys for record and song of the year and best pop solo performance.

Since that chart-topping effort, 33-year-old Adele has been through a divorce from husband Simon Konecki, kept out of the public eye through it all, and is now rumoured to be dating LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul; that’s a lot of inspiration for the singer’s signature heart-rending brand of music.

Amid all the speculation about new music, the very private Adele conspicuously popped up on Twitter to say ‘Hiya’ on Monday, her first tweet since January.

“Hello literally everyone,” the official Twitter account posted as a tongue in cheek comment on the global outage of Facebook services. Adele replied: “Hiya babes!”