Fans of Adele in the UAE will get a chance to watch one of two TV specials that the iconic singer has participated in as part of promotions for her next album ‘30’.

‘Adele One Night Only’, which features a pre-recorded performance and a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey, will be available on regional streaming platform Anghami on November 19, days after its US premiere on November 14.

As the Grammy winner gears up to release her much-anticipated album, also launching on November 19, she has done two TV specials — ‘An Audience With Adele’ recorded at UK’s London Palladium, and ‘Adele One Night Only’ in The Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

Anghami has secured the rights to the exclusive Middle Eastern premiere.

“The same way we aim to amplify local voices and to grow them globally, our objective as well is to connect global voices with their fans in the Middle East,” said Eddy Maroun, Anghami CEO, in a statement. “We’re proud to be the official broadcasters of Adele’s special in the Middle East & North Africa and we have more global projects coming in the next few quarters.”

‘Adele One Night Only’ was a star-studded affair, with stars such as Drake, Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres, Lizzo and James Corden in the audience as Adele performed songs from her back catalogue and new unheard tracks.

As for the interview with Winfrey, it tackles the emotional and personal angles of her album such as life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.