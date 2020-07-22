Harry Styles. Image Credit: AFP

Where were you when Harry Styles debuted his new moustache?

Photos have surfaced recently of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer sporting some new facial hair on a trip to Italy, instantly causing social media to implode. And while many have shown their support for his latest look, not everyone is on board with the hairy style.

“Harry Styles may be the only person who could wear a moustache like this and still look good ;),” tweeted one person, while another went so far as to jokingly credit Styles with having “just invented the moustache.” Others posted side-by-side photos of Styles and late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury rocking their respective ‘staches.

At one point, “the moustache” was even a trending Twitter topic in the United States, according to a screenshot from one eagle-eyed fan.

Ironically, the former One Direction heartthrob just partnered with the Calm app this month for a soothing new Sleep Story. But thanks to The Mustache, Styles’ fans were anything but calm over the weekend.

One Twitter user proposed a “petition for harry styles to SHAVE HIS MUSTACHE,” in all caps. Another threatened to “eat my own arms” if Styles “still has a moustache on july 23rd.”

Some were a little gentler, adopting Styles’ “treat people with kindness” mantra and politely requesting he “please shave the moustache off :) no offence.”

Styles and his whiskers have yet to release an official statement but seem to be living their best lives in Europe, reading books, driving around in convertibles and visiting Italian vineyards. Not a terrible alternative to his original summer plans to tour the world for his acclaimed sophomore solo album, “Fine Line,” which dropped in December 2019.