Halsey with her newly shaved head. Image Credit: Instagram

American singer-songwriter Halsey, 26, has chopped off her dark locks and debuted a newly bald head in a TikTok video.

The ‘Without Me’ hit-maker posted the hair transformation to social media on October 19. In the video, she’s lip-syncing along to a popular audio clip used on TikTok to make light of rash decisions. “Girl, don’t do it. It’s not worth it,” says a voice, to which Halsey lip-syncs the response, “I’m not gonna do it girl, I’m just thinking about it, I’m not gonna do it … I did it.”

It’s not the first time Halsey has rocked a buzz-cut, but it’s been a few years since the singer went so short. One fan on Twitter questioned whether it was for a new TV show, or if Halsey “just felt like it”.

“I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn’t shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long,” wrote Halsey in response, “and then I saw it healthy and long and said ‘mm this is nice but I miss bald.’ and then so I did it!”

Some fans affectionately nicknamed the singer ‘Baldsey’. In 2016, Halsey spoke to Nylon about the significance that shaving her head holds.

“Hair has also been a big indicator of racial issues in my life,” said the singer, who is biracial.

“It’s one of the ultimate symbolic struggles for women of colour. Shaving my head was important to me because I needed to be able to prove that I could still love myself if I did it.”

Halsey hinted in an October 15 tweet that she was considering the new ‘do.

“When I was bald everybody was so damn mean to [me],” she wrote. “Now every hot girl ever has a bald head does that mean I can go bald again or what.”

Halsey has previously stated that she isn’t concerned about people who vocally dislike the look.