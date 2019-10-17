Mashrou’ Leila, Robag Wruhme, Rodriguez Jr, Pierre Ravan, Bachir Salloum, Magda, DJ Seinfal and Deian/Tarik Omar will perform at the latest Groove on the Grass music and arts festival next month.

The artists, some of whom will perform live (Mashrou’ Leila, Rodriguez Jr), and some of which will get behind the DJ deck, are set to appear across two stages — the Grass Stage and the Evolve Arena — on November 15 at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai.