Kanye West’s opera opens November 24 at the Hollywood Bowl. Yes, you read that correctly.

West, a rapper, singer, songwriter, public speaker, producer and fashion designer, can now add opera composer to his resume. The ‘Gold Digger’ hitmaker first shared the news November 17, announcing on social media that the surprise show, titled ‘Nebuchadnezzar’, will premiere this weekend.

The show is based on the BibleIn keeping with West’s recent spiritual rebranding, ‘Nebuchadnezzar’, set in the 6th century BCE, is based on the biblical story of the Babylonian king from the Book of Daniel. For the less religiously inclined, the original tale follows Nebuchadnezzar II, ruler of Babylon, enlists Daniel as his servant and eventually descends into madness.

West’s take on the story, according to a release, will dramatise Nebuchadnezzar’s “transition from wicked, imperious, self-declared ruler to a true believer who finds salvation in his faith.” Which sounds an awful lot like West’s own religious awakening that he chronicled on his latest album, ‘Jesus Is King’.

The Sunday Service collective is involved. West’s famous ‘Sunday Service’ squad will take the stage, as will singer Peter Collins and indie band Infinity’s Song. The event is said to be a mix of opera, fine art, modern dance and gospel music.

‘Sunday Service’ started as a weekly gospel concert hosted at the Calabasas home West shares with his wife, Kim Kardashian, and their children. It’s since grown into a touring company of sorts, staging public services at high-profile venues, such as Coachella and televangelist Joel Osteen’s Lakewood megachurch.