Following her dramatic collapse during a performance in February last year at the Global Village in Dubai, Lebanese singer Elissa is all set to make a triumphant return to the attraction on February 1.
The singer, who later revealed she was battling breast cancer, will bring some of her widely popular songs, including ‘Ajmal Ihsas’ and ‘Bastanak’, on stage.
“When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was of course shocked and disturbed, but I chose not reveal my condition to anyone until it went away,” Elissa recently said last week at a panel during the Dubai Health Forum. “I never stopped working a single day. My doctor was upset that I was treating the grave disease as though I was handling a flu.”
Elissa’s show is scheduled to start at 9pm. Entry to Global Village is Dh15.