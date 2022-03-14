The event, which will run from March 16 to 22 will see the city transform into a stage with live musical performances to be hosted at various Dubai Metro stations.

The event is a part of the ongoing #DubaiDestinations campaign that focuses on highlighting the exceptional experiences, events and activities of #DubaiArtSeason.

Musician Omar Hamdan performed at the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station in 2019 as part of the Dubai Metro Music Fetsival. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), this week-long celebration of global music will see performances by local, regional and international artists representing a range of genres.

An eclectic line-up of 20 musicians will perform at five Dubai Metro stations — Expo 2020 Dubai, Jebel Ali, Mall of the Emirates, Burjuman and Union — from 4pm to 10pm. Metro commuters will be served a veritable treat of captivating musical performances featuring string, percussion, wind and other unusual instruments.

The lineup of musicians at the festival includes traditional and experimental artists, street performers, classical instrumentalists and fusion musicians, who are considered among the most talented performers shaping the future of music in their respective countries.

Featuring innovative instruments and offbeat musical styles from both traditional and non-traditional genres of music, the performances at the Festival are expected to evoke a huge response from the public. All the performances will be rotated across the seven days of the festival to cover the five metro stations.

“The Roads and Transport Authority is delighted to work with Brand Dubai to bring to music lovers a second edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival that promises another wonderful celebration of music from around the world,” Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing & Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said in a statement.

Rowdah Al Mehrizi “We continue to work with partners like Brand Dubai to enhance the platform offered by the city for art and music to flourish, while also enriching the creative environment in the city by making global performing arts more accessible to the community. The Metro stations, which represent the world’s best transportation infrastructure, serve as wonderful stages not only to showcase the best of global music but also to highlight Dubai’s identity and values.”

She continued: “The initiative is part of a series of joint projects we have undertaken in cooperation with Brand Dubai to promote culture, art, creativity, heritage and aesthetic appreciation in the city in new unique ways. We continue to be committed to forge strong bonds of cooperation with leading stakeholders and institutions to introduce initiatives that enhance the way both residents and visitors experience Dubai.”

Shaima Al Suwaidi, City Branding Manager, Brand Dubai, added: “The Metro Music Festival represents the quintessential spirit of cultural diversity and inclusiveness that is at the heart of Dubai’s ethos. Aligned with the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai one of the world’s best cities to live and visit, the festival will add unique notes of creativity and beauty to the pulse of urban life. The festival brings together some of the most innovative musicians in the region and from across the world to engage with the public, enriching residents and visitors’ experience of Dubai and enabling them to connect with the city in new ways.”

Shaima Al Suwaidi She added that the festival is a celebration of the creativity, cosmopolitanism and openness that makes Dubai one of the world’s most culturally dynamic metropolises.