The compositions of Gulzar will be brought to life by a Dubai-based music organisation to celebrate the iconic Indian lyricist’s birthday.
Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts will streams an online ‘Baithak’ to pay tribute to the poet and screenwriter on August 21 at 6pm. Gulzar, who has won an Oscar and Grammy Award for the song ‘Jai Ho’, turns 86 on August 18.
Artists will perform popular Gulzar compositions from Bollywood along with live instruments. To go beyond the music, the performance will also include poetry narrations and trivia.
Malhaar’s Baithak will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube channel.
“Gulzar saab is an institution in himself. It was a tough job to select and finalise the 90-minute line-up for the evening, given his vast repertoire of work,” says Jogiraj Sikidar, founder-director of Malhaar. “The evening’s programme will be divided into three segments — classic, contemporary and Gulzar’s take on Tagore and Mirza Ghalib’s works.”
Gulzar started his music career as a lyricist with famed composer SD Burman in 1963. He has written songs for many Bollywood movies including ‘Omkara’, ‘Kaminey’, ‘Dil Se..’ and ‘Raazi’. He is the father of ‘Chhapaak’ director Meghna Gulzar.
Malhaar’s monthly online Baithak sessions are streamed on social media and are for anyone interested in Indian music.