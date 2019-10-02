DJ Steve Aoki will take the stage at White Dubai on October 4. The American Grammy-nominated producer has released five studio albums, with his sixth — ‘Neon Future IV’ — set to be released this year.
Aoki was meant to headline Bao Festival in the UAE on the same day, however the festival was cancelled.
The 41-year-old DJ is also known for smashing cake into his fans’ faces with many audience members bringing signs that demand, “Cake me!”
Aoki is no stranger to the UAE and returns with hits such as Azukita, Waste It On Me, and Delirious.
He has previously collaborated with the likes of Iggy Azalea, will.i.am, Louis Tomlinson and K-Pop group Monsta X.
The Friday evening event will be considered a ‘ladies night’ with Dh200 entry charge for men, including one beverage.