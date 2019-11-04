The acts will hit the decks at Buddha-Bar in the capital this month

Global music acts will descend on Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi later this month as part of their November listings.

Russian DJ Katrin Viking will kick off the line-up on November 8. Meanwhile, the Glasgow-born DJ Marco Loco will take over on November 14. He’s known for his versatility and his tendency towards a mix of genres — from chillout and downtempo to funk, disco, house and techno.

DJ Ash is next up on the list, hailing from London and known for his eclectic sets; he takes the stage for two nights on November 28 and 29.

DuoViolins wrap up the international line-up on November 30; the collaborative act is comprised of theatrical music composer Dimitris Isaris and violinist-composer George Gaitanos.

In addition, resident DJ Bambina will hit the decks Mondays through Wednesdays, Milan the saxophonist Tuesdays through Saturdays, while violinist Nico joining on Wednesdays.