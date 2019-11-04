Global music acts will descend on Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi later this month as part of their November listings.
Russian DJ Katrin Viking will kick off the line-up on November 8. Meanwhile, the Glasgow-born DJ Marco Loco will take over on November 14. He’s known for his versatility and his tendency towards a mix of genres — from chillout and downtempo to funk, disco, house and techno.
DJ Ash is next up on the list, hailing from London and known for his eclectic sets; he takes the stage for two nights on November 28 and 29.
DuoViolins wrap up the international line-up on November 30; the collaborative act is comprised of theatrical music composer Dimitris Isaris and violinist-composer George Gaitanos.
In addition, resident DJ Bambina will hit the decks Mondays through Wednesdays, Milan the saxophonist Tuesdays through Saturdays, while violinist Nico joining on Wednesdays.
No entry fee is required for the above events.