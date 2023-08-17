The four members of British rock band Coldplay are being sued by former manager Dave Holmes, according to legal documents recently filed in the UK, ‘Variety’ reported.
A representative for Coldplay told ‘Variety’ that the band and Holmes parted ways a year back after a collaboration that lasted 22 years. The group is now managed by the team of Phil Harvey, Mandi Frost and Arlene Moon, who worked with them and Holmes for many years.
Sources told 'Variety' that the lawsuit was a contractual dispute, though further details were not available.
The four members of Coldplay — frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion — met as students at University College of London and officially formed in 1997.