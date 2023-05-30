Lionel Messi has potentially strained his relationship with Paris Saint-Germain by choosing to skip their title celebrations in favour of attending a Coldplay concert in Barcelona.
Despite being spotted at the event with his wife Antonela and former teammate Cesc Fabregas, the Argentine superstar’s decision to prioritize the gig over rejoicing with his PSG teammates raises speculation about his future plans, particularly a possible return to Barcelona.
This comes as Messi’s PSG teammate, Neymar, reportedly also decided to snub his club’s celebrations in France. According to reports, the Brazilian, who is currently injured, was seen partying and playing poker at the Red Bull Energy Station in Monaco until late Saturday night.
Transfer speculation
However, it is Messi’s visit to Barcelona that is expected to generate the most speculation. Earlier this month, PSG sanctioned him for missing training after he traveled to Saudi Arabia without permission. During the Coldplay concert, Messi was seen joking with Fabregas, his former teammate from their time together at Barcelona.
Coldplay made history by selling out the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys venue in Barcelona for four consecutive nights. If Messi secures a much-anticipated return to his former club, this is where he may be playing his football next season. Barcelona has rented out the Olympic Stadium while the Nou Camp undergoes renovations.