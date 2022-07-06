Music icon Carlos Santana collapsed during a concert in Michigan on July 5 but is doing well, his management has said in a statement posted on Facebook.
“Rock Legend Carlos Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan,” manager Michael Vrionis said in the post. “The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre …. Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well.”
The statement also mentioned that the show that was scheduled for July 6 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, would be postponed.
According to reports, the popular guitarist was performing the song ‘Joy’ at the outdoor venue when he suddenly stopped and passed out. Audience members shared videos and pictures of medics attending to Santana on stage. The 74-year-old eventually regained consciousness and waved to cheering fans as he was wheeled away on a stretcher.
Santana also shared his own message on Facebook to reassure fans that he’s alright.
“To one and all, thank you for your precious prayers. Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy, forgot to eat and drink water so i dehydrated and passed out,” he said, referring to his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman. He added: “Blessings and miracles to you all.”
Santana, a 10-time Grammy winner, is known for his solo work and for songs from his eponymous band such as ‘Black Magic Woman’, ‘Smooth’ and ‘Maria Maria’.
The music legend is currently travelling for his ‘Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour: Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire’, in support of his 2021 album ‘Blessings and Miracles’.