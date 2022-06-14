Canadian band Badbadnotgood, who you might know from the viral TikTok song ‘Running Away’, will bring their unique alternative jazz sound to Dubai’s Hard Rock Cafe on July 6, their first gig in the UAE.
Their gig is part of Live Nation’s Hard Rock Cafe Dubai Live series of events, which also includes US band CAS’ two sold-out shows that will take place on June 18 and 19.
Badbadnotgood was formed in 2010 and since then, the current line-up of Alexander Sowinski on drums, Chester Hansen on bass, and Leland Whitty on guitar and woodwinds has created a fresh and unique sound rooted in Black American music.
According to a statement, the group has amassed over a billion streams and contributed to many multi-Platinum, Platinum, and Gold records such as Daniel Caesar’s ‘Get You (ft Kali Uchis)’ and Kali Uchis’ ‘After The Storm (ft Tyler, The Creator & Bootsy Collins)’.
They are four time Grammy-nominees and winners of two for their contributions on Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’, which received Best Rap Album, as well as on Thundercat’s album ‘It Is What It Is’, which won Best Progressive R&B Album in 2021.
Recently, their song ‘Time Moves Slow’ featuring Samuel T Herring was sampled in the track ‘Running Away’ by VANO 3000. It subsequently went viral as a trend on TikTok.
Badbadnotgood’s most recent album, 2021’s ‘Talk Memory’ is a tribute to musicians, composers and influences that first informed their work.
In a press release at the time, the band said: “It took a year or two of just living life to get to the place where the creative process was exciting again and once we actually went in to the studio it was the most concise recording and writing process we’ve ever had. We hope that the improvised studio performances bring the listener closer to our live experience.”
Don’t miss it!
Badbadnotgood will perform at Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City, on July 6. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are available online and start from Dh299.