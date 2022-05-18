1 of 10
Adding a dash of retro with French influences to her first two looks at the Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood actress and jury member Deepika Padukone kept her fashion game on point as the prestigious event threw open its doors on Tuesday in a celebration of world cinema.
On Tuesday morning, Padukone attended the Cannes jury photocall, wearing green high-waisted pleated wool trousers, paired with a printed Mysore silk shirt with a digital rendering of hand-painted vintage flora that is inspired by Company paintings made by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation.
Padukone’s stylist Shaleena Nathani paired the look with a hair scarf, all from Sabyasachi’s Tropic of Calcutta collection — the global resort series that gives Indian heritage a contemporary update.
Padukone completed the look with the Lucknow Rose, a deconstructed Maharani necklace that has been crafted with extensively sourced multicoloured gemstones and uncut diamonds. And accessorised with the Bengal Trophy belt by Sabyasachi Accessories.
However, it was her look from the opening ceremony at Cannes where Padukone made jaws drop, dressed in a gold and black sequin sari, also by the same designer.
Sabyasachi broke down Padukone’s look at the festival, writing in an Instagram post that the actress and jury member wore the “Bengal Tiger couture sari conceptualised by Sabyasachi as part of the iconic Aakash Tara collection that celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens. The stripes have been block printed and hand embroidered by some of India’s finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier.”
The look was paired with statement pieces from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Bengal Royale Collection. The headband pays homage to the traditional Indian matha patti headpiece with Art Nouveau detailing, while the chandelier earrings updates a classic with an Art Deco gaze.
Along with the sari, Padukone’s evening make-up look was a dramatic smoky eye and winged liner.
Social media was abuzz with many appreciating the actress for paying tribute to her Indian heritage by opting for a sari for the big opening night, while wowing crowds further when she didn’t fail to fold her hands in the traditional ‘namaste’ gesture.
It remains to be seen how Padukone’s fashion will unfold in the coming days.
