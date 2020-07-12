The group is the first K-Pop band to achieve 100m streams

K-pop band BTS members: Suga, V, J-Hope, Jungkook, Rm, Jimin and Jin. Image Credit: Instagram.com/bts.bighitofficial/

BTS’s record-breaking streak shows no signs of stopping, claiming a new record within the region this time, for becoming the first K-Pop band to achieve 100 million streams on Anghami.

MENA’s largest music streaming service tweeted the news and confirmed with Gulf News via email, revealing that it took three years to achieve this feat by their fans, collectively known as ARMY.

Though haven’t disclosed the countries with the most listenership, Anghami, which has been expanding its K-Pop library, shared BTS’s fanbase predominately originates from the GCC, followed by North Africa and Levant.

Member Jimin has also achieved his own record on Anghami for being the first Korean act to have four songs each surpassing 500,000 plays.

Though having been largely quiet while working on a new album, BTS recently beat Adele’s iTunes record with ‘Black Swan’, off their latest chart-topping album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’, which recently revealed to be the top-selling album in the US in the first half of 2020, selling 552,000 units, according to global music sales measurement company Nielsen Music’s US Mid-Year Report for 2020.

Rise to fame

BTS Image Credit: Instagram.com/bts.bighitofficial/

BTS is undeniably one of the most popular K-Pop groups locally and regionally. Proving their star power and massive fanbase in the UAE, Big Hit Entertainment’s artist has not only secured a star on Dubai’s Walk of Fame but also is the most streamed K-Pop artist in the UAE on Spotify from Jan 2014 to Jan 2020, the streaming platform revealed earlier this year.

Some of their songs have been also reappearing on the UAE iTunes chart thanks to their fans’ efforts.

Their 2019 Riyadh concert was remarkably the biggest live music event in the region’s history, having the strongest demand in ticket sales, Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of Saudi General Authority for Entertainment, revealed via tweet.