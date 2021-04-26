Indian fans of K-pop idols BTS have stepped up to contribute to the cause

BTS Image Credit: Big Hit Entertainment

Is there anything the BTS Army can’t do? The Indian fan base of K-pop group BTS has pooled its resources together to raise more than Rs2 million in COVID-19 relief for the country.

India is currently in the midst of a COVID-19 crisis with daily cases cross 300,000, with a dire need for medical supplies, hospital bed and oxygen. Many others are also struggling to eat with lockdowns forcing people to stay indoors and robbing them of their daily incomes.

In a tweet posted on the fan group’s timeline, Bangtan India writes: |As we know India is facing one of the worst 2nd waves of Covid 19, each passing day it’s getting tougher on the health workers and front line workers. We ask ARMYs around the world to help us as its a helpless situation.”

The post connects to a fundraising link that has raised close to Rs2.198m at time of writing.

BTS fans aren’t the only ones stepping up. Several Bollywood stars are proving help, be it through fundraising, providing transport, helping with supplies or retweeting social media appeals to reach a wider base.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar used his fame and fortune to help those struggling during the current COVID-19 crisis in India. The ‘Ram Setu’ actor has donated Rs10 million to former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir’s foundation to help victims of the coronavirus in any capacity.

Actor Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation has launched a food truck that is providing meals to frontline workers and the local police in Mumbai. Bhumi Pednekar, who herself battled COVID-19 this month, is calling herself a warrior and facilitating those who are sending out pleas on social media.