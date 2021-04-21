Boy George, from the British band Culture Club, in a file photo. Image Credit: Reuters

Karma, karma, karma, karma, ‘Karma Chameleon’ is the official title of an upcoming biopic of Culture Club frontman Boy George.

Casting has begun on the period drama, which will chart Boy George’s rise to superstardom alongside his bandmates in ‘80s England, according to Deadline. The entertainment trade publication reported Tuesday that production on ‘Karma Chameleon’ will likely begin this summer in London and Bulgaria after the project changed studio hands from MGM to Millennium Media.

In a video for Deadline, Boy George revealed that ‘Line of Duty’ star Daniel Mays has been tapped to play his father and teased an appearance from ‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves.

But the search is still on for a lead actor, who will have some big hats to fill. (Deadline also noted that Millennium has not confirmed the involvement of Mays and Reeves.)

“There’s only one problem, and it’s quite major,” the 59-year-old singer says in the clip. “Who’s gonna play me? So we’re looking for a brave, young actor from anywhere in the globe to take on the role of his life, and it will be brilliant. I want to be impressed. So see you on set this summer. I’ll be wearing a hat.”

A staple of pop music’s New Romantic era in London, Culture Club members Boy George, Jon Moss, Roy Hay and Mikey Craig were a force on the ‘80s charts with hits ‘Do You Really Want to Hurt Me’, ‘Time (Clock of the Heart)’, ‘I’ll Tumble 4 Ya’ and, of course, the biopic’s title track.

Ongoing behind the scenes was a romance between Boy George and Moss that complicated the group’s dynamic while influencing much of its creative output, according to the former’s 1995 autobiography. By 1986, Boy George and Moss — as well as Culture Club — had broken up and the band’s magnetic lead vocalist was struggling with drug addiction.

The group has since reunited multiple times, and Boy George has moved forward with a successful solo career. His latest single, ‘What Would You Call Unreasonable’, was released in December.

“We’re elated to bring this amazing story to life,” the co-president of Millennium Media told Deadline. “Boy George and Culture Club have been an inspiration to so many people. Specifically, George’s unapologetic way of being true to himself. He has paved the way for people to live their truth as fearless individuals. This is more relevant today than ever and we are so proud to have Sacha lead the charge on this musical journey.”

Written and to be directed by ‘Hitchcock’ filmmaker Sacha Gervasi, ‘Karma Chameleon’ has tapped producers Kevin King Templeton and Paul Kemsley, while Jessica de Rothschild has signed on to executive produce alongside Boy George.

