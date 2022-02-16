Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri has passed away in CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday, February 16. He was 69 years old.
“Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for Covid 19. He is under very good and expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital. Bappi dada’s family requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure,” according to a statement issued by his spokesperson.
The singer was admitted to the hospital last year after he was tested positive for coronavirus. However, he was discharged soon.
Born in West Bengal, Lahiri first composed music for a Bengali film 'Daadu' and launched his Bollywood career with a film, 'Nanha Shikari'.
Lahiri composed songs for movies such as Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Commando, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Thanedaar, Numbri Aadmi and Shola Aur Shabnam, among others.
Prominent Bollywood personalities have expressed shock and condoled the demise of Lahiri, who was fondly known as 'Bappi Da' in the industry.