Billie Eilish rose to fame with her debut album and today has more than 64 million Instagram followers to show for it.
But the 18-year-old pop star has mysteriously unfollowed everyone on Instagram, with her account appearing to follow only one account. When clicked, however, the list comes up blank.
It’s unclear why the ‘Bad Guy’ singer has undertaken this mass unfollowing, which fans noticed this week.
But an alleged post has been circulating on social media, where Eilish writes: “If I am following your abuser DM ME & I will unfollow them. I support you.”
Additionally, a Twitter post on June 24 claims that Elish had initially unfollowed four men who had made headlines for alleged or confirmed abuse cases — actor Ansel Elgort and recording artists Justin Bieber, XXXTentacion and Chris Brown.
The veracity of the claims could not be confirmed by Gulf News.