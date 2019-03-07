The Canadian pop star will be joined by Luis Fonsi, Paul Oakenfold, Tamer Hosny and more

Avril Lavigne performs at the Opening Ceremony of the 2015 Special Olympics World Games at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, July 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Rich Fury/Invision/AP

Avril Lavigne, Luis Fonsi, DJ Paul Oakenfold, Tamer Hosny, Assala Nasri and Hussain Al Jasmi will all perform at the Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi next week.

The singers will take the stage on March 14 at the Zayed Sports City Stadium.

Canadian pop star Lavigne expressed her excitement about coming to the UAE.

“I have been working with the Special Olympics for a number of years and this will truly be an incredible experience performing at the largest and most unified Special Olympics World Games ever held,” said Lavigne.

“These athletes are so inspiring and they are a huge part of what we believe in and support through The Avril Lavigne Foundation. I want to shine a light on their courage and determination and I am honoured to have been invited to help support them,” she added.

The event will feature 7,500 athletes from across 190 nations. During the Athlete Parade, they will be side-by-side with Special Olympics Global Ambassadors including Didier Drogba, Michelle Kwan, Dikembe Mutombo, Vladimir Grbic and Apolo Ohno.

The opening ceremony will be broadcast live on ESPN and Abu Dhabi TV. Tickets to attend are Dh100, available online.