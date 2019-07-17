BTS, from left to right: V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope. Image Credit: Courtesy of Dawbell

BTS’s ARMY of local fans have taken to Twitter to express their demand for a concert in the country.

This comes after the K-Pop superstars’ surprising announcement of their first ever concert in Saudi Arabia on October 11 as part of their record-breaking ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ world tour.

Twitter lit up with #UAEwantsBTS trending in the UAE, in hopes of adding a concert in the UAE.

When BTS first announced the Saudi Arabian leg of their world tour on Sunday, local fans posted a simple message with #wewantBTSinUAE.

After their Saudi Arabian stop, BTS will reportedly fly back and bring their ongoing world tour to an end in Seoul in October 26, 27 and 29, crushing the hopes of local fans in adding an additional concert in the country.

Now the series of tweets has intensified, even gaining the attention of organisers and also Middle East’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, Coca-Cola Arena.

BTS Image Credit: Reuters

“We’ve received all your requests and trust us, we want #kpopinuae too! Your enthusiasm continues to inspire us and we’re working to bring the best to Coca-Cola Arena! #UAEwantsBTS #wewantbtsinuae,” the tweet read.

BTS has amassed a great number of devoted fans worldwide and has drawn attention for their social conscious music, synchronised dancing and lovable personalities, especially in the UAE.

BTS is one of the biggest boy bands in the world. Debuting in 2013, Big Hit Entertainment’s boy band are the first Korean act to achieve three No1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart and continue to become household names.

The seven members — RM, J-Hope, V, Suga, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook — previously performed at KCON Abu Dhabi in 2016. Their songs and albums continue to reign the iTunes charts in the UAE and their group’s third feature film ‘Bring The Soul: The Movie’ is set to release in August.

They are the first foreign act to hold a solo stadium concert at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

All thanks to the votes of their strong local fan base, the K-Pop superstars will be awarded a star at Dubai’s walk of fame The Dubai Stars this October. With their Saudi Arabia concert held the same month, ARMYs are hoping that they might stopover to watch the launch of their own star at the star-studded event.

The group’s massive fan base has propelled them to even greater success, from topping the charts, selling out worldwide tours to winning numerous accolades at prestigious award shows and more.