Group’s third feature film ‘Bring The Soul: The Movie’ set to release in August

‘Bring The Soul: The Movie’, K-Pop group BTS’ third feature-length film, will premiere in UAE theatres starting on August 7 and tickets are now available.

After announcing its cinematic release last month, the septet dropped the movie trailer on July 3, giving fans insight into the synopsis of the concert documentary.

Like their previous releases ‘Burn the Stage: The Movie’ and ‘Love Yourself in Seoul’, the trailer for ‘Bring The Soul: The Movie’ teases performance clips, behind-the-scenes moments and candid footage of the group from the end of their ‘Love Yourself: World Tour’ in Europe, which saw them hold 24 concerts in 12 cities.

RM, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jungkook and Jin will share “their own stories as never heard before,” according to film’s distributor, Trafalgar Releasing.

It also highlights the massive Army fan base through one-on-one interviews.

Armys — an acronym for Adorable Representative MC for Youth — can watch the record-breaking K-Pop group in select cinemas across the UAE.

“Trafalgar Releasing is thrilled to collaborate with Big Hit Entertainment again for ‘Bring The Soul: The Movie’, giving fans around the world an intimate opportunity to see the band following their landmark ‘Love Yourself’ tour. The Armys are truly a community, and we are excited to bring them together for an all-new BTS experience in cinemas worldwide,” said Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing.

The upcoming movie will also hit cinemas in Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, India, Egypt and Lebanon.

It follows the record-breaking release of 2018’s ‘Burn The Stage: The Movie’, which cemented itself as the highest grossing global event cinema release of all time and reached a total of $18.5 million (Dh67.9 million) at the box office, and 2019’s ‘Love Yourself in Seoul’ concert film.

The news comes after it was announced that BTS is set to receive a star on Dubai’s Walk of Fame, a first for any Korean act in the country.