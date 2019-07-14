Show will take place on October 11 as part of their tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself

BTS, one of the most successful crossover K-pop groups of all time, has officially announced its first concert in Saudi Arabia on October 11 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. The show is open to all ages.

BTS, a seven-member boyband, has three No. 1 albums in America and recently made history as the first Korean act to present at the Grammy Awards.

Listed as one of Time 100’s top influential people of 2019, BTS are also the subject of the 2018 concert documentary film Burn the Stage: The Movie. The band is currently on its world tour, dubbed Love Yourself: Speak Yourself.

Their Riyadh concert announcement comes on the heels of a live and televised K-pop performance by the group Super Junior in Jeddah.