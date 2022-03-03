Are you ready to witness the roar of a pumped up crowd, elaborate larger-than-life cosplay outfits, celebrities and artists waxing poetic about their craft, and all the nerdiest nerds uniting? You’d better be, because the 10th Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) is back and is all set to welcome fans of pop culture once again.

This year, the much-anticipated three-day event is making its Abu Dhabi debut, after a number of years being held in Dubai — the last event being in 2020 owing to the pandemic. Like earlier events, it promises fans a stellar line-up of panels, fun events, food and more. If you need some help, here’s a guide to some of the coolest things to see and do at MEFCC.

Where and when?

MEFCC is taking place at ADNEC Halls 8 & 9 in Abu Dhabi, on March 4 (3-10pm), March 5 (12-10pm) and March 6 (12-9pm). Ticket prices start from Dh115 for a one-day pass.

A view of a past MEFCC. Image Credit: Supplied

Who can you see there?

Here’s your chance to rub shoulders with some top celebrities and film industry stalwarts at or get an autograph to add to your collection at the MEET THE STARS ZONE.

CHARLIE COX: This English actor is best known for playing masked vigilante Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) media franchise, appearing in Netflix shows ‘Daredevil’ and ‘The Defenders’. Most recently, he starred in 2021’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

He will attend on March 5. Photograph sessions cost Dh230, while autograph sessions cost Dh210.

Charlie Cox in 'Daredevil'. Image Credit: Netflix

JON BERNTHAL: The US star had his big TV breakthrough starring in hit zombie show ‘The Walking Dead’ and then made a gritty and violent Netflix debut in Marvel show ‘The Punisher’. He has also starred in movies such as ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, ‘Sicario’ and ‘Baby Driver’.

He will attend on March 5 and 6. Photograph sessions are Dh190, and autograph sessions are Dh170.

Marvel's The Punisher Image Credit: Netflix

NATHALIE EMMANUEL: This actress gained fame played the beloved character Missandei in the HBO fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’. She has also starred in two ‘Maze Runner’ movies and several ‘Fast & Furious’ films.

She will attend on March 4 and 5. Photograph sessions are Dh150 and autograph sessions are Dh130.

Nathalie Emmanuel Image Credit: Supplied

MICHAEL ROOKER: The actor is best known for playing the hilarious blue character Yondu Udonta in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. He has also played roles in video games such as ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops’.

He will attend on March 5 and 6. Photograph sessions are Dh150 and autograph sessions are Dh130.

KEVIN CONROY: Get up close and personal with the man who has voiced Batman in more than 30 projects, including movies, TV shows and games, since 1992.

He will attend on all three days. Photograph sessions are Dh100 and autograph sessions are Dh80.

CHARLES MARTINET: Here’s another famous voice actor to catch. Martinet has worked with Nintendo since 1994 and has been the voice of game characters Mario, Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, Toadsworth, Metal Mario, Shadow Mario, Mini-Mario Toys, Baby Mario, Baby Luigi and Baby Wario.

He will attend on all three days. Photograph sessions are Dh100 and autograph sessions are Dh80.

BARRY KEOGHAN: This Irish actor’s last major outing was as Druig in Marvel epic ‘Eternals’. He also makes an appearance in the new ‘Batman’ movie as the Joker. In the past he has starred in ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’.

He will attend on March 5 and 6. Photograph sessions cost Dh230, while autograph sessions cost Dh210.

MING-NA WEN: This Chinese American actress is known for being the voice of Disney’s animated movie ‘Mulan’ and as the voice of Aki Ross in the animated film ‘Final Fantasy’. Wen has also starred in TV shows ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’, ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ (2021–2022).

She will attend on March 5 and 6. Photograph sessions are Dh150 and autograph sessions are Dh130.

Ming-Na Wen Image Credit: Supplied

SEAN SCHEMMEL: This US voice actor and screenwriter has featured in English adaptations of Japanese anime and is best known for voicing the older teen and adult incarnations of Goku in the Dragon Ball franchise, among other roles.

He will attend on all three days. Photograph sessions are Dh100 and autograph sessions are Dh80.

The Theatre at MEFCC

The Theatre at MEFCC is the place to be to attend exclusive screenings and witness Q&A sessions and panels with celebrities. These are panels that you can attend on each day.

March 4

‘Charles Martinet, Kevin Conroy & Sean Schemmel: Iconic Voices of Legends In Pop Culture’ at 4-5pm.

‘Nathalie Emmanuel: Beloved in two Titanic Franchises’ at 5.30-6.30pm

March 5

‘From The Stars To The Fans — Presenting To You Mefcc 2022’S Celebrity Lineup’ at 12.30-1.30pm

‘Super Vip Passholders Only: Closed Meet & Greet Session’ at 2-2.30pm

‘The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen and an Absolutely ‘Good Lawyer’: A Chit-Chat with Charlie Cox’ at 3-4pm

‘Michael Rooker: A Galactic Guardian and the Best Father/Old Brother Figure’ at 4.30-5.30pm

‘Jon Bernthal: The Best Anti-Hero Brought To Life’ at 6-7pm.

March 6

‘Ming Na Wen: From Mulan To Fennec Shand, Disney’s Ultimate Trifecta’ at 3-4pm.

‘Barry Keoghan: An Eternal Descending To Fighting Crime In Gotham’ at 4.30-5.30pm.

The Mainstage

Apart from sitting in on talks and lining up for pictures, there’s lots more to do at MEFCC. Get in on the off-screen action at The Mainstage, where the cosplay contests, DJ performances and dance competitions and other activations will take place.

This year’s the cosplay competition (March 5, 6pm) is welcoming the craftiest and craziest outfits that can vie for the biggest prize pool in MEFCC history — Dh25,000. The three categories are Best Craftsmanship, Best Performance on Stage and Best Kids Cosplay.

For the gamers, there’s a Dh30,000 prize pool up for grabs at a tournament where participants play ‘Rocket League’, ‘Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’ and ‘Tekken 7’.

Performers include Emirati comedian Ali Al Sayed (March 6) and Emirati singer Alira (March 6).

There’s also a showcase by video game company Bandai Namco called ‘Journey Through The Realm Of Lands Between Elden Ring’ (March 6).

After three days of festivities, attend the ‘after party’ and groove with UAE-based band The Boxtones, who will perform at 8pm on March 6.

Visitors dressed as Shinoa and Yuu at the Middle East Film & Comic Con 2019. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Workshops

There are loads of free workshops can be attended on a first come, first served basis, covering a plethora of topics such as modern zen art, costume making, illustration and animation, watercolouring for comics and more. They will be held at ADNEC Halls 8 & 9 every day.

There’s also a Gaming Zone, powered by GamesCon, that will allow attendees to play in tournaments and test out software and innovations.

Other attractions

Indulge in some geeky retail therapy at the Artist Alley, where visitors can pick from original art and craft and other merchandise.

Never go hungry at MEFCC as there are a food trucks such as Wokboyz, La Patrona, Wingstop and High Joint to pick from at the outdoor mainstage area.

The outdoor area also features a skate park and kids’ zone.

How to get there from Dubai