Malayalam cinema is back on the rails

As Kerala and its people are slowly getting back to life and business, the Malayalam film industry returns to the box office with two releases on September 6 — Ranam and Theevandi, both directed by debutants.

Ranam releasing on Sept. 6 is directed by Nirmal Sahadev who made a mark as a scenarist this year with Hey Jude — the Nivin Pauly — Trisha film.

Set in the US, this gangster tale also features Rahman and Isha Talwar. UAE resident Ashwin Kumar of Jacobinte Swarga Rajyam fame plays a significant role, too. Jakes Bejoy has scored music. Jigme Tenzing is the DOP.

Theevandi, releasing on September 7 in India, is the directorial debut of Fellini TP.

Tovino Thomas plays the lead role and newcomer Samyuktha Menon is paired opposite him. This political satire is centred around a chain smoker.

The supporting cast includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Surabhi Lakshmi and Shammi Tilakan. Kailash Menon has scored music. Gautham Sankar is the DOP.

………………