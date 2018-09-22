Zico was impressed by the North Korean’s reaction to his hip-hop performance at the three-day inter-Korean summit held last week.

The rapper and producer, along with artists Ailee, Kim Hyeong-seok, Ali and others, were part of a cultural delegation accompanied by South Korean President Moon Jae-in during his visit to Pyongyang, where Zico performed his 2017 song Artist at a banquet.

In an interview with Yonhap News Agency in Seoul, Zico admitted that he was “concerned whether the unfamiliar genre of hip hop would fit the atmosphere” but the North Koreans instead showed “sufficient response” by clapping and cheering for him.

At the beginning of the show, South Korea’s First Lady Kim Jung-sook introduced the artist as the “hottest person of the South Korean delegation” at the dinner party on his first day at the 2018 Inter-Korean Summit.

The last time South Korean artists were invited to perform in North Korea was back in April. K-Pop girl group Red Velvet, Seohyun of Girls’ Generation as well as other South Korean artists were chosen to attend and perform on stage.

Zico has been part of boy group Block B since 2011 and has had a successful career as a soloist.

His contract with Seven Seasons is reportedly ending in November but it’s not confirmed whether he will still be signed under his agency.