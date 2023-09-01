Seo Eun-soo joins Lee Je-hoon in MBC's new drama ‘Chief Inspector 1963’

K-drama actress Seo Eun-soo of ‘Unlock My Boss’ fame has joined Lee Je-hoon of ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Where Stars Land’ in a new drama ‘Chief Inspector 1963’ (working title).

On August 31, South Korean broadcasting company MBC officially announced that Seo Eun-soo is confirmed to star as the female lead in its upcoming drama.

‘Chief Inspector 1963’ will serve as a prequel to the classic Korean series ‘Chief Inspector,’ which ran for 18 years from 1971 to 1989 and achieved huge success.

While the original show was set in the 1970s and 1980s (present day at the time), ‘Chief Inspector 1963’ will be set even earlier, in the 1960s. Lee Je-hoon will be playing a younger version of the chief inspector Park Young-han, who was played by Choi Bool-am in the original series.

Seo Eun-soo will take on the role of Lee Hye-joo, the owner of the bookstore Jongnam Seorim. She is exceptionally beautiful and intelligent and is expected to play a crucial role in investigations by providing important clues with her knowledge of crime that she honed through reading mystery novels.

Seo Eun-soo debuted in 2014 through the short film ‘The Beginning of Murder’ (literal title) and has since appeared in various films including ‘On Your Wedding Day’, ‘Kingmaker’, and ‘The Witch: Part 2. The Other One’.

‘Chief Inspector 1963’ is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

Seo In-guk and Lee Sung-kyung in talks to lead new romance drama

K-drama fans may soon see a new onscreen pair. South Korean media outlets reported on September 1 that South Korean singer-songwriter and actor, Seo In-guk and South Korean model, actress, and singer, Lee Sung-kyung have each been offered the male and female lead roles in an upcoming series.

The series titled 'In Your Brilliant Season' will be a romance drama.

According to soompi.com, Seo In-guk is in talks to play Seon Woo-chan, an animator with a bright and animated personality, like the characters in his work. But, somewhere deep down, he harbours a mystery.

Meanwhile, Lee Sung-kyung has been offered the role of Song Ha-ran, a designer and the oldest of three daughters. She is comfortable and friendly with everyone but is close to no one.

While In-guk is currently filming his upcoming drama 'Death’s Game’, Sung-kyung of Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo recently wrapped up her hit drama ‘Dr. Romantic 3’.

‘Destined for You’ ratings climb

On August 31, ratings for South Korean entertainment company JTBC’s new K-drama ‘Destined With You’ rose for the first time since its premiere.

The fantasy romance drama starring Rowoon of South Korean boy band SF9 and Jo Bo-ah, of ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ fame, enjoyed a significant increase in viewership.