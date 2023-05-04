When K-drama actor Yoon Park took to Instagram recently to announce his marriage, he left his fans wondering who the bride-to-be was.

Other than the hit K-drama series Forecasting Love and Weather, the actor was seen in K-dramas such as Fanletter Please, You Are My Spring, and Radio Romance.

South Korean entertainment websites have now confirmed that his fiancée is model Kim Soo Bin.

The news was also confirmed by the model’s managing agency YG KPLUS.

According to an article on allkpop.com, yesterday, the agency announced: “Kim Soo Bin will be marrying Yoon Park this September.”

On May 3, Yoon Park (also spelled as Yoon Bak) shared a handwritten letter with his fans on Instagram.

His note in Hangeul read: “Hello. This is Yoon Bak. How have you all been? It has already become spring. It feels quite awkward and heart-fluttering to grab a pen to post [a letter] like this.

“The reason why I am cautiously writing this letter is because I promised to spend the rest of my life with my beloved this fall, and it is to convey this news to everyone.

“While together, she gave me lots of love and trust and the happiness and stability we feel for each other determined this moment. We would be grateful if you could bless our future with happy hearts so that we can start a happy family. I also promise to continue impressing you as an actor going forward.

“The temperature has been fluctuating a lot these days, so everyone, please take care of your health, and I sincerely hope that you are always happy and only experience good things. Thank you.”

Yoon Park’s agency H& Entertainment further confirmed the news with the following official statement, which said that the actor will be tying the knot on September 2.

“Yoon Bak and the bride-to-be decided on marriage based on trust and respect. The two dated seriously while becoming each other’s strength through their deep trust and love for each other. The ceremony will be held privately in a location in Seoul with both families and close acquaintances. Therefore, we ask for your deep understanding in advance that it will be difficult to cooperate with coverage and filming [of the ceremony] on the day of [the wedding].

“We express our deep gratitude to those who always love and look over actor Yoon Book with warm hearts, and please bless the future days of the two ahead of their new start as a family. Furthermore, please send lots of love and support to Yoon Bak, who will actively continue his activities as an actor in order to repay the congratulatory messages and warm encouragement from many people after his marriage. Thank you,” said the official announcement.

Fans are congratulating the couple on social media.

Twitter user @JJaeyumixx wrote: “… congratulations Yoon Park and Kim Soo Bin.”