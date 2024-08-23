Ayesha Takia, who rose to fame with Bollywood hits like 'Dil Maange More', and 'Dor', in early 2000s, found herself at the center of social media speculation after posting a photograph of herself in a blue and gold saree on Instagram. The post, which appeared on August 19, sparked widespread conversation among fans and followers, many of whom commented on her seemingly altered appearance, leading to speculation about potential plastic surgery.

In the wake of these comments, Takia's Instagram account has since been deactivated.

This is not the first time Takia has been subject to public scrutiny over her looks. Earlier this year, she was seen at the Mumbai airport with her young son, marking a rare public appearance.

Following the sighting, Takia faced a wave of online criticism, prompting her to speak out against the relentless attention paid to her physical appearance. She condemned the culture of trolling, expressing her dismay at how quickly her looks were dissected and judged.

Takia, who began her career as a teenage model before transitioning to Bollywood, has been largely absent from the film industry in recent years, focusing instead on her personal life.