Blackpink fans are excited after media reports suggested that K-pop idol Jisoo will make an appearance in the upcoming movie, 'Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint'.

On October 24, a representative from YG Entertainment reportedly revealed that the singer has been approached with an offer to feature in the upcoming movie and is currently reviewing the proposal.

The film is an adaptation of a popular web novel with the same title and follows the story of Kim Dok-ja, the protagonist, who suddenly finds himself in a world that eerily matches the narrative of the novel he had been reading.

Jisoo will most likely portray the character Lee Ji-hye, a colleague of Yoo Jung-hyuk, who, along with Kim Dok-ja, strives to revert the world to its normal state.

According to previous reports, South Korean actors Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop are being considered for the roles of Yoo Jung-hyuk and Kim Dok-ja, respectively.

Meanwhile, Jisoo’s agency, YG Entertainment recently issued a statement about her breakup with actor Ahn Bo-hyun.

“It is true that Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun broke up,” the agency confirmed.

While there’s still no confirmation about Blackpink’s disbandment, the agency is yet to confirm the contract renewals of three out of four members.

According to South Korean media reports, the movie’s filming is scheduled to begin in December.

The news of Jisoo's casting in the film took social media by storm, prompting many Blackpink fans to share entertainment reports and updates.

Jisoo is the eldest member of the Blackpink quartet. The 28-year-old singer made her debut as Blackpink’s lead vocalist in 2016 along with the other three members Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé. The band enjoyed a quick ascent to global stardom.

After capturing worldwide popularity for her voice and beauty, she made an acting debut as Eun Yeong-ro, in the hit 2021 K-drama series, ‘Snowdrop’.