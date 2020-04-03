(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 22, 2017 Indian cricketer Virat Kohli (L) and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who were recently married in Italy, pose during a reception in New Delhi. Virat Kohli having his hair cut by his Bollywood wife, to Ravindra Jadeja on a stallion, India's superstar cricketers are making the most of their enforced break during the national coronavirus lockdown. The Indian government imposed a 21-day lockdown on March 24, 2020, as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. / AFP / Prakash SINGH Image Credit: AFP

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was in for some bossy banter from his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, during his recent live video interaction with Kevin Pietersen, and the former England captain couldn’t resist taking a good-natured jibe at Kohli’s situation.

Kohli and Pietersen’s live video chat on Instagram had them engage in an interesting discussion on cricket and also gave fans an idea into how they are spending time amid coronavirus lockdown. As the two cricket stars kept fans riveted to the screens, Anushka made an assertive entry into the chat.

“Chalo chalo dinner time (Come on, it’s dinner time),” she wrote, much to the amusement of Pietersen as well as fans.

Sharing a screenshot of Anushka’s comment, Pietersen wrote: “When the BOSS said time was up, time was up! @anushkasharma @virat.kohli Hope you all enjoyed that? Just two dudes hanging out.”