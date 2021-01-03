Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman Image Credit: Instagram.com/zoeisabellakravitz

Actress Zoe Kravitz is filing for divorce from her actor husband Karl Glusman, after less than two years of marriage.

Kravitz and Glusman, both 32, began dating in 2016 when a friend of Kravitz’s, who knew she was trying to meet someone, brought him out to a bar.

“I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set,” Kravitz told British ‘Vogue’ in 2019. “I instantly felt something — then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ But he later told me that he was just nervous.”

The ‘Love’ actor proposed to Kravitz in their living room in 2018.

“I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him! I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants,” said Kravitz.

Kravitz and Glusman secretly tied the knot in May 2019, but got married a second time in June 2019 at her father Lenny Kravitz’s Paris home.

Wedding guests included Kravitz’s mum Lisa Bonet and her stepdad, actor Jason Mamoa, as well as Kravitz’s ‘Big Little Lies’ co-stars, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman.

Over the summer, the pair celebrated their first year anniversary on Instagram. Glusman posted: “One year. Not the year we expected... but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything. I love you. More than anything … I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die.”