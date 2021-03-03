Calling all DC fans! ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ will officially be available in the Middle East, Esquire ME has reported.
The much-anticipated #SnyderCut of the 2017 film, reportedly with a runtime of four hours featuring newly-shot scenes and re-edits of the original, will be headed to Video on Demand in the Gulf.
In the United States, the film will release exclusively on HBO Max, with no plans for cinema release for the four-hour movie anywhere in the world.
In the UAE, the film will release for digital purchase on March 18 through beIN and OSN VOD, with eLife, Switch TV, Du and OSN basic to follow on April 2. The DC Universe site lists the dates as estemitated, so the dates are subject to change.
‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ will feature never-before-scenes and characters, including Jared Leto’s Joker and Ray Porter’s Darkseid.
While Snyder left the original ‘Justice League’ movie owing to a personal tragedy, director Joss Whedon — currently in hot water amid various abuse allegations — stepped in only to famously mangle the production, alienating fans and critics alike. This sparked a worldwide movement, originating the ‘ReleaseTheSnyderCut’ hashtag.
Snyder is currently also working on the zombie heist film, ‘Army of the Dead’, scheduled to hit Netflix on May 21 this year.