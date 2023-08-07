Hollywood star Will Smith admitted that he regrets pushing Willow Smith and Jaden Smith to fame at such a young age because “nobody in (his) family was happy”.

The actor first said, “2010 was like the greatest year as an artist, as a parent. ‘Karate Kid’ came out in June, ‘Whip My Hair’ came out in October. I’m building this dream of a family I’ve had in my mind. ‘I’m going to do it better than my father did it’.”

“We’ve talked about it, my father was abusive ... I told myself I would never have that kind of energy with my family, and I had a dream, an idea of a family I was building,” he continued.

“Pretty much 2010 to 2012 I had achieved everything I had ever dreamed. I was beyond (my) wildest dreams.”

Unfortunately, Smith said his kids’ careers interfered with family bonding.

“Nobody in my family was happy. Nobody wanted to be in a platoon. Willow was the first one to begin the mutiny, and it was my first realisation that success and money don’t mean happiness. Up until that point, I really believed that you could succeed your way — to a house and a family — and you could win your way to happiness,” he explained.

That experience led the Oscar winner to re-evaluate his priorities. “You can have so much stuff that it makes you miserable,” he stated.