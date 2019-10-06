The makers went to great lengths to hide her developing body on the show

Actor Maisie Williams, who became popular as Arya Stark in ‘Game Of Thrones’, has revealed the drastic lengths the makers of the show went to in order to hide her developing body as a woman so that she could be projected as a girl. This, Williams said, had a negative impact on her self-esteem.

“They would also put this strap across my chest to flatten any growth that had started, and I don’t know, that just felt horrible for six months of the year,” said Williams, according to a report in USA Today.

Williams was 14 in 2011 when she was originally cast as Arya and she played the role till its season eight which concluded the series earlier this year.

Now 22, Williams said she felt “horrible” and “conscious” about her body image while on the series. “Around season two or three, my body started to mature and I started to become a woman. But Arya was still very much, like, trying to be disguised as a boy,” said Williams on Vogue’s 24 Hours With Maisie Williams.

“I had really short hair and they constantly covered me in dirt and shaded my nose so it looked really broad and I look, like, really manly,” she added.