Still from trailer for 'The Eternals'. Image Credit: YouTube

After a brief teaser earlier in May, Marvel has dropped a full-length trailer for ‘Eternals’, the latest theatrical entry for the studio’s sprawling cinematic universe. The first film from director Chloe Zhao since she won the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Director for ‘Nomadland’ earlier this year, ‘Eternals’ is set to come to theatres on November 5 this year.

While the trailer gives away little to no details on the plot of the superhero ensemble film, it does hint at the heroes’ centuries-long history with Earth. We see the alien heroes, also thought of as deities by humans, integrate themselves within various cultures around the planet, helping them grow with new technologies and powers.

“We have watched and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders,” Salma Hayek’s Ajak narrates, as we see the Eternals help humanity through the ages. “Throughout the years, we have never interfered — until now.”

Exactly what the new threat is is also unclear, but since the events of the film take place after ‘Avengers: Endgame’, the power gap left after the death of heroes like Iron Man and the retirement of heroes like Captain America, could be what tempts them to step into the spotlight.

The trailer ends on a light note as Sprite (Lia McHugh) wonders aloud who’ll lead the Avengers team now that Steve Rogers and Iron Man are gone.

“I could lead them,” says Ikaris (Richard Madden). After a pause, his fellow Eternals burst out laughing.