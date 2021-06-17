TV show host James Corden got a chance to drive around some special celebrities for his ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment — the cast of iconic series ‘Friends’.
Corden drove a cart around the Warner Brothers lot and picked up Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer along the way. Of course Corden had to play the theme song for ‘Friends’, ‘I’ll Be There For You’ by The Rembrandts, and the cast joined in as well.
“I’ve always wanted to do Carpool Karaoke,” Cox said.
In May, Corden hosted ‘Friends: The Reunion’, a two-hour special that brought the cast together 17 years after the show ended.
During the ‘Carpool Karaoke’, Corden and the six buddies visited the apartments the show was set in and the coffee shop Central Perk, where they spoke about what it was like to reunite and relive their best moments in the series.
“We spent a lot of time in these sets, had a lot of laughs, some of it made it on the camera,” LeBlanc notes. “But the funniest stuff, like that happened between us that never made it to TV, those are like the memories we keep talking about.”
‘Friends’, which aired from 1994 through 2004, was a global hit that turned into a cultural phenomenon. The ‘Friends’ special had been in the works since last year but had been delayed due to the pandemic. It featured celebrity guests including BTS, Justin Bieber, Malala Yousafzai and Mindy Kaling.