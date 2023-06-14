Retired Sumo Wrestler and actor Hishofuji Hiroki, who was last seen in the Hollywood blockbuster 'John Wick: Chapter 4,' describes the film’s beloved lead, Keanu Reeves, in two words: “Super disciplined.”

As a former champion in a sport that demands immense mental and physical strength, Hiroki, born in Kobe, Japan, deeply appreciated these qualities in the icon.

“I observed that Keanu Reeves gives his 100 percent to his work,” said Hiroki with the help of a translator in an interview.

Keanu Reeves in a poster of 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Image Credit: Instagram/KeanuReeves

“His dedication and passion are unparalleled. He’s one of the most disciplined actors that I have ever seen. Just like how Sumo Wrestling is about discipline, it was so good to see a Hollywood icon follow our sporting principles,” he added.

Hiroki is in the UAE until June 17 for a series of exhibition matches at the Japanese restaurant Tabu. Weighing an impressive 249 kilograms, Hiroki hopes to demystify the ancient and revered sport for all those fascinated by Rikishi, which is deeply rooted in Japanese culture and popular among UAE foodies who frequent the restaurant. Regarded as a national sport of Japan, sumo wrestling is famously associated with traditions, rituals, and ceremonies that have been preserved over time. Additionally, the matches are often a spectacular display of power, strategy, and athleticism.

Hiroki is spearheading a series of exhibition matches in Dubai's 'Tabu', a swanky Japanese restaurant until June 17

While Hiroki loves to showcase his expertise in sumo wrestling, acting in a successful blockbuster like “John Wick: Chapter 4” has made him aware that discipline helps in any profession. He also featured in the Netflix drama “Sanctuary” as wrestler Shizuna, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

“As Sumo Wrestlers, we are taught that persistence is everything... But working in a Hollywood film with Keanu Reeves and watching him give his 100 percent to his job, makes you realize that training and discipline can make you stronger than anyone else. My acting stint in ‘Sanctuary’ also proved the same,” said Hiroki. So did he audition for these roles?

“I got the acting offers through my Sumo Agency, which looks for talents from my world. There was no audition at all, but I had a month-long training with Keanu Reeves for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ and that was incredible,” said Hiroki.

'John Wick: Chapter 4,' which was released in mid-April and continues its theatrical run in UAE cinemas in July, has crossed the $400 million mark worldwide and received superlative reviews. So, did Hiroki expect to become a Hollywood actor after retirement?

“I am happy with the way we are represented in Hollywood films... Being in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ has given me a taste of being in movies, and I want to do more now. Ideally, I want to do a role in a Hollywood film where I ride a Harley Davidson bike,” said Hiroki.

He’s one of the many sumo wrestlers who reinvented themselves after retiring from active wrestling and are looking to break into Hollywood.

In 'Sanctuary,' a drama set in the world of wrestling, Hiroki plays an undefeated champion.

“I play a crucial role in ‘Sanctuary’. My character is someone who doesn’t talk, but I don’t know the reason behind his social awkwardness, and that detail made my role intriguing,” said Hiroki.

Hiroki at his exhibition match for Sumo Wrestling in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Apart from this role, he also finds Dubai intriguing. It’s his third visit to this city.

“When I was young, I had this dream of becoming a jockey, and I know that the Dubai World Cup is one of the world’s richest races. I had enjoyed watching all the action from that event,” said Hiroki. But what’s the downside to hulking up? Incidentally, he loves to feast on a six-kilogram fresh tuna.

“The real struggle is to enter the toilet seat on an aircraft on my way to Dubai... But in all seriousness, just follow your dream and listen to your parents,” said Hiroki with a laugh. In case you are wondering, he didn’t listen to his parents when he decided to become a professional sumo wrestler.