Uma Thurman, who is best known for her starring role as Beatrix “The Bride” Kiddo in the first two instalments of the Quentin Tarantino-directed ‘Kill Bill’ franchise, has shared an update about a third instalment in the franchise.
While she admits there have been “discussions” regarding a third movie, the outcome is a disappointing one for fans.
“I can’t really tell you anything about it. I mean it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago,” she told Collider in a recent interview.
The Academy Award-winning actress sahred that “I don’t see it as immediately on the horizon. I hate to disappoint people. Everybody wishes it would be the case, but I think it’s not immediately on the horizon.”
Acclaimed director Tarantino has claimed that his upcoming tenth film would be his last, but Thurman — who is now starring in thriller series ‘Suspicion’ — recently spoke of how she has no idea of what it could be.
“I don’t know even what his 10th film is going to be. All I know is he’s always said he’s only going to make 10. But then when I have heard from him, it doesn’t include if he does television. I think he has a lot of room to move. I think sequels don’t count in his 10-film number. So if there ever even were another ‘Kill Bill’ instalment, I don’t think it would even necessarily count as the 10th film.”