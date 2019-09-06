Launched in 2017, the app was meant to be a way to connect with the ‘Avengers’ star

Jeremy Renner arrives at the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Image Credit: TNS

Sorry, Jeremy Renner fans: There is no longer an official app for that.

The ‘Avengers’ actor announced he was shutting down his app after it “jumped the shark. Literally.” It has since been pulled from the various app stores where it had been available for download.

“What was supposed to be a place for fans to connect with each other has turned into a place that is everything I detest and can’t or won’t condone,” Renner wrote in his message to fans posted on the app. “My sincere apologies for this to have not turned out the way it was intended.”

Despite its intentions, the app had been co-opted by users there to disrupt the official digital destination for Jeremy Renner love by impersonating various individuals — including Renner — and posting content to upset others.

In short, they were trolling the actual fans.

Non-Renner devotees may be surprised to learn a Jeremy Renner app even existed, but it has been around for a while.

Launched in 2017, the Jeremy Renner app was meant to be a place to ‘do fun things’, according to its description in Apple’s App Store. It featured an in-app feed of Instagram-like updates from Renner as well as a separate feed for uploaded content from users to foster a community around their fandom.

In addition to being a platform for Renner to interact directly with his fans, the free app featured in-app purchases (ranging from $1.99 to $394.99, per its Google Play Store description) for fans to buy ‘Superstars’ to boost their comments and rank so they could ‘#BeSeen’ by Renner. The app also boasted “exclusive content “ and “exciting contests.”

Despite catering to a very niche and devoted fan community, the Jeremy Renner app was not without its troubles. Within a year of its launch, there were reports about the app’s hateful atmosphere and bullying, as well as accusations of censorship and rigged contests.

But things just seemed to intensify over the past few days.