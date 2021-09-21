Topher Grace as Eddie Brock aka Venom in 'Spider-Man 3' Image Credit:

So while it looks like everyone and their mum might be in the upcoming MCU film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, some actors are getting pretty tired of being asked about the movie.

So far, the Tom Holland-led film is confirmed to bring back Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from the previous Spider-Man franchises.

That just leaves out James Franco’s second generation Goblin and Topher Grace’s Venom — both of whom appeared in Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 3’. The latter star had some fun with Spidey fans during a recent Reddit AMA when asked if he’d be appearing in ‘No Way Home’. “Please keep it between us but yes, I am in it,” Grace wrote jokingly.

“The plot starts with Peter Parker [Tom Holland] bummed that everyone knows his identity and then some crazy [expletive] happens with Dr. Strange and Dr. Octopus [Alfred Molina] comes into his dimension,” Grace went on. “Then Electro and the Green Goblin hop out of one of those ‘energy circles’ and they’re like ‘It’s spider stompin’ time.’ Then Tom Hardy and I pop out and battle each other and I win (obvi), it’s like not even a fight — I just kick his ass immediately. Not to give too much away, but there are also some actors from the original ‘70s Spider-Man show, Aquaman, and Batman (Affleck, not Keaton) crossover, and, thanks to Disney, Han Solo’s ghost from Rise of Skywalker, and that Eve robot from Wall-E. Again, please keep between us.”

Fans of Venom have plenty to look forward to as well with the sequel to Tom Hardy’s ‘Venom’ opening in UAE cinemas on September 30. ‘Venom: Let There Be’ is rumoured to even set up Hardy’s Eddie Brock on a direct collision course with Holland’s Spider-Man for future Marvel-Sony cross-over projects.