Paalum Pazhavum (UAE Cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

If you’re in the mood for a Malayalam-language family entertainer that explores the complexities of human relationships, 'Paalum Pazhavum', led by actress Meera Jasmine, is a great choice. Directed by V.K. Prakash, the film also features Aswin Jose, Shanthi Krishna, Ashokan, and Maniyanpilla Raju. The screenplay by Ashish Rajani Unnikrishnan delves into family dynamics with a mix of relatability and wit. Jasmine’s comic timing is a highlight.

Kalki 2898 AD (Netflix):

Image Credit: IMDB

'Kalki 2898 AD' is a visually ambitious post-apocalyptic sci-fi film with a star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas. If grand-scale spectacles appeal to you, this film might be worth a one-time watch. However, the story struggles to find its emotional core amidst its grandiosity. Despite a massive Rs6 billion budget and a blend of Indian mythology with futuristic elements, the film falls short of delivering genuine emotional engagement. The first half can be challenging, with an underwhelming script, though the second half gains traction, particularly due to Bachchan’s presence.

Manichitrathazhu (UAE Cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

This Malayalam psychological thriller, a 1993 box-office hit, returns to UAE cinemas, showcasing its timeless appeal. Directed by Fazil, it stars Shobana and Mohanlal in a compelling mix of supernatural intrigue and storytelling. Shobana’s portrayal of Ganga, battling inner demons, won her a National Award, while Mohanlal’s eccentric psychiatrist adds a unique twist. With suspense, humor, and an unforgettable soundtrack by MG Radhakrishnan, the film remains a cult classic with immense repeat value.

It Ends With Us (UAE Cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

'It Ends With Us', despite criticism of potentially trivializing domestic abuse, continues to perform well globally. This adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel features Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, a successful florist with hidden struggles. The film explores her complex relationship with her brain surgeon husband, played by Justin Baldoni, who also directs. Though it tackles heavy themes, the movie maintains a surprisingly light tone, adding emotional complexity with the return of an old flame, Atlas (Brandon Sklenar).

Hunt (UAE Cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

Directed by Shaji Kailash and starring Bhavana, 'Hunt' is a supernatural thriller set in a hospital plagued by strange occurrences. Bhavana plays a determined doctor who believes malevolent forces are at work, leading to a series of chilling events. Expect a gripping blend of suspense and jump scares, with a tense atmosphere and compelling narrative that will keep you on edge.

Angry Young Men (Prime Video):

Image Credit: IMDB

This engaging three-part docuseries explores the impact of legendary 70s Hindi cinema screenwriters Salim-Javed on Bollywood. It delves into iconic films like 'Zanjeer', 'Deewaar, and Sholay, which introduced the "Angry Young Man" persona, famously portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan. Blending nostalgia with intriguing trivia, the series features interviews with stars such as Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Jaya Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan. It offers a rare glimpse into the lives of these influential figures and their revolutionary work.

The Crow (UAE Cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

'The Crow' follows Eric (Bill Skarsgård) as he seeks revenge after he and his soulmate Shelly are murdered. Resurrected, Eric moves through the realms of the living and the dead to find closure and right wrongs. With strong performances from Skarsgård, Danny Huston, and Sami Bouajila, the film delivers a gripping tale of love and vengeance.

Chandu Champion (Prime Video):

Chandu Champion Image Credit: Supplied

For a classic underdog story, 'Chandu Champion' is worth watching. Kartik Aaryan stars as Murlikant Petkar, a Paralympic gold medalist who overcame great odds. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film explores Petkar’s challenging childhood and heroic journey after a near-fatal army injury. While the initial part may feel familiar, the narrative gains momentum as Petkar’s life transforms from despair to triumph. Aaryan’s passionate performance and Vijay Raaz’s convincing mentor role add depth to the story. Despite some melodramatic moments, the film excels in depicting Petkar’s extraordinary achievements.

Pachinko, Season 2 (Apple TV+):

Minha Kim and Lee Minho in 'Pachinko' Image Credit: Apple TV Plus

For an emotionally charged series, 'Pachinko' is highly recommended. The second season drops on August 23. Based on Min Jin Lee's novel, this evocative show explores a Korean family's multi-generational saga through historical and personal upheavals. Creator Soo Hugh skillfully weaves between timelines, revealing how past decisions and hidden secrets impact present lives. As Sunja (Yuh-jung Youn) confronts buried truths, the series offers poignant reflections on history and identity, with rich, layered storytelling that delves into enduring personal and cultural legacies.

Emirati Comedy Club (UAE cinemas)

Image Credit: SUPPLIED