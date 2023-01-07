Los Angeles: Hollywood star Tom Hanks chooses not to watch his hit movies. While having doubts about his acting ability, the 66-year-old also has to "wrestle with authenticity" when looking back at his films.

"I wrestle with authenticity. I wrestle with the difference between lying for a living as an actor and lying to myself as a human being," Hanks said when speaking on 'The Great Creators with Guy Raz' podcast, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The two-time Oscar winner prefers not to watch his films again as it always leaves him with a sense of regret about his performance.

Hanks explained: "(I see) the falsehood in them. I see the loss. I see that one time, 'Oh man, I missed that opportunity.'"

"And it's not because, at the moment, I chose not to - it's because, after it was done, I realised I didn't go far enough. I didn't go to the place that I could have gone."

"Then I asked myself, well, why? Was it because I was satisfied with what I had? Was it because I wasn't up enough on the text? Was it because I didn't have enough of those ideas in my pocket? Or you know, was it because I was late that day and we had to rush the shot and instead of six passes, we only got two passes at it? That's where the self-doubt creeps in."

Hanks claimed that the 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', which landed him an Oscar for Best Actor - as one of the few movies where he gave his all.

The 'Cast Away' star recalled: "We all sat together for weeks with (director Robert Zemeckis), and Bob was saying, 'Well, what do we make of that?'"