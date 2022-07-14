‘Thor: Love and Thunder’s’ two post-credits scenes pack in a potential new Avenger, a return from the dead and a death leading to the afterlife.

During the film, breaking the age-old rule of never getting to know your heroes, Thor meets with Zeus (Russell Crowe), the most praised of all gods in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the hidden Omnipotence City. It is there, in what is essentially a celestial party house, where Thor fails to persuade Zeus to gather an army in anticipation of the arrival of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

Chris Hemsworth in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Image Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

Zeus attempts to imprison Thor and his allies, which prompts Thor to lead their escape and strike Zeus with a lightning bolt along the way, seemingly killing him.

But in the first post-credits scene, Zeus is seen recovering and having a conversation with someone out of view who he has deemed will give him his best shot at revenge against Thor.

Brett Goldstein Image Credit: AP

Just who is Zeus talking to? None other than his son, Hercules, shockingly played by ‘Ted Lasso’ star Brett Goldstein.

Hercules promises Zeus he will avenge his father, and Marvel Studios has apparently promised its fans that the man also known as Roy Kent will watch his mouth. Unless Kevin Feige has plans for an R-rated Deadpool/Hercules Marvel team-up staring Goldstein and Ryan Reynolds that we don’t know about yet.

Hercules heading down a path of god-conflict with Thor positions ‘Love and Thunder’ and ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ director Taika Waititi to have a potential trilogy on his hands while setting up Chris Hemsworth for an unprecedented fifth Thor movie. In the pages of Marvel Comics, Hercules has been a frequent rival to Thor, as well as a member of the Avengers. So they could be fighting in the next Thor movie but possibly teaming up by the end of it. Or Goldstein could be the new god in town on a revamped Avengers team if Hemsworth’s movie team-up days are over.

Taika Waititi on set with Chris Hemsworth Image Credit: Marvel Studis

The second post-credits scene involves the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in the aftermath of her dramatic death. After succumbing to both cancer and the strains of being a mortal wielding Thor’s mystical hammer Mjolnir, Jane wakes up in Valhalla, the afterlife of gods who fall in battle.

There she meets former Thor ally Heimdall (Idris Elba), who confirms that Jane is now where all those who achieve Viking glory go to rest. What isn’t clear is whether Jane will stay there. It doesn’t seem in the best interest of future Thor movies for her to just be happy in heaven.

Natalie Portman with Chris Hemsworth Image Credit: Marvel Studios

In the comics, after Jane was finished as a Thor, she became a Valkyrie. Given her friendship with Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie character in ‘Love and Thunder,’ that’s a new mantle she could carry if she remains with this franchise.

There’s also the rekindled love between Jane and Hemsworth’s Thor in ‘Love and Thunder’ that for now has been interrupted by her death. For that passion to reignite, Jane will have to leave heaven, perhaps becoming a new heroine along the way.

Don’t miss it!