Pakistani power couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain were spotted while on holiday in Dubai.
Image Credit: insta/iiqraaziz
The stars posted a reel-full of photos on their Instagram accounts; the piece de resistance of which was a ‘Romance on the Top’ photoshoot.
Image Credit: Insa/ yasir.hussain131
Minal Khan faced off against trolls once again on social media when she posted a couple of Instagram stories; they insinuated that she had copied the images from Pinterest. Khan slammed the irate tweeps, writing: “ “It’s my Instagram I will post whatever I like. And it’s my life I will live however I like. Yes I have Pinterest and many other apps. Yes I like these kind of pictures. And yes I will keep posting. Can you do something about it? I will wait bro.” Earlier this month, Khan was trolled for reposting Kylie Jenners story as her own.
Image Credit: Insta/minalkhan.official
As rumours of a Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane split spread, the actor decided to put paid to the stories churned out by the grapevine. He told newspaper ‘Dawn’ in an interview: “Me and Urwa Hocane are together, we are alright." "We have decided not to make our lives very public. The masses just have so much to say about everything and some of their comments can be hurtful and we want to keep some parts of our lives to ourselves."
Image Credit: iNSTA/urwatistic
When actors Ayesha Omar and Ahsan Khan took a horse ride together on the sets of their upcoming movie, ‘Rehbra’, little did they realise they’d be fielding queries and quashing rumours. The actors did of course wrote on their social media channels dispelling the allegations soon after they were made.
Image Credit: Insta/ayesha.m.omar
Ayeza Khan is known for her modest outfits, so when she decided to do a shoot with a more contemporary style of ensemble, she surprised her fans. Opinion was divided about Khan’s beachwear.
Image Credit: Insta/ayezakhan.ak
Popular Pakistani celebrities including cricketers have been spotted in tourist destination Thailand to film adventure reality show ‘The Ultimate Muqabla’. Stars such as Mariyam Nafees, Rushna Khan, Sehar Afzal and Faiza Khan have shared pictures from the trip online. Cricketers like Kamran Akmal, Muhammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik will also be part of this exciting project.
Image Credit: Insta/mariyam.nafees
Pakistan film and TV actress Maya Ali has praised Saba Qamar’s work on the series ‘Fraud’. Ali took to Instagram Stories to share a clip from the drama and captioned it: “Every scene of yours is beyond anything. I could feel the pain of Maya. @sabaqamarzaman you’re a born star.”
Image Credit: Supplied
A throwback monochrome picture got viral on social media from 'Ms. Marvel's' Episode 4, in which an old man with a beard could be seen holding her daughter's hand and according to fan's theory, the man shown in the picture is none other than Fawad Khan. This was a blink-and-miss appearance and fans are now predicting that the 'Khoobsurat' actor will be going to be part of the next episode of the Marvel series as Kamala Khan's (the lead character) grandfather.
Image Credit: Insta/ fawadkhan81